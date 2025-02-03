Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OSUKF stock remained flat at $20.95 during trading hours on Monday. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

