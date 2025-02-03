Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – February 01st

Deckers Outdoor, Walmart, and CRH are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in industries related to outdoor activities, such as leisure, recreation, or camping. These stocks may include companies involved in outdoor equipment manufacturing, outdoor apparel, or outdoor recreation services. Outdoor stocks can be influenced by factors such as weather conditions, consumer spending on outdoor activities, and trends in adventure travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE:DECK traded down $45.26 on Friday, hitting $177.85. 15,044,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,056. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $125.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.90 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,379,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,410. The company has a market capitalization of $787.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,673. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

See Also