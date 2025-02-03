PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.32.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,871 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,333. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.4 %

PCAR opened at $110.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

