Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 864.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 391,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

