Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $54,928.38 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total value of $54,928.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,327.30. This trade represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, January 26th, T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $40,065.86.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $112,939.50.

On Wednesday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 864 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $91,463.04.

On Wednesday, December 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $114,175.50.

On Monday, November 11th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,111 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $115,544.00.

Palomar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $107.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $112.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Palomar by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 449,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

