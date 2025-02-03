Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $258.56 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day moving average of $240.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

