Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 219.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

