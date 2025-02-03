Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.5% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swmg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.