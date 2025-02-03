Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,467 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after buying an additional 2,817,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

