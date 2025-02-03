Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $553.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $443.75 and a one year high of $561.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Major Growth
- About the Markup Calculator
- Reshoring Riches: Investing in Made in America 2.0
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 REITs to Watch as Interest Rates Keep Falling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.