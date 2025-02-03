Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $553.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $443.75 and a one year high of $561.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

