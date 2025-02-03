Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.08 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.0818 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 126.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.50. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $321.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.69 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark raised Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRMRF

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.