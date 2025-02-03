Patrick Miles Sells 50,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,152,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,015,104.32. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Miles sold 6,687 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $80,244.00.

Alphatec stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Alphatec by 8.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

