Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Patriot Gold Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Patriot Gold stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,363. Patriot Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

