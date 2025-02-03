Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Patriot Gold Trading Up 8.4 %
Shares of Patriot Gold stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,363. Patriot Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Gold
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Teva Pharma: Why This Generic Drug Giant Is a Smart Buy Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Big Dividend Hikes: 4 Large-Cap Stocks Increasing Payouts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Procter & Gamble: A Consumer Staples Titan Built to Win
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.