Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Down 20.8% – What’s Next?

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 464.60 ($5.71). Approximately 527,841,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average daily volume of 26,317,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.20).

Pennon Group Trading Down 20.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 572.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 584.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,615.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Research analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 14.69 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152,500.00%.

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

