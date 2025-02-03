Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Down 24.7% – What’s Next?

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) traded down 24.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 441.60 ($5.43). 1,586,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,437,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.20).

Pennon Group Trading Down 23.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,161.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 572.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 584.69.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 14.69 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is -152,500.00%.

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

