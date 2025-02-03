Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Down 25.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) traded down 25.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 423.80 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 437.40 ($5.37). 1,419,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,429,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.20).
Pennon Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 572.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 584.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10,935.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.
Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pennon Group Cuts Dividend
Pennon Group Company Profile
At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.
