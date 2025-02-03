PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. TD Cowen cut their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.