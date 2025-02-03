Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 511.90 ($6.29), with a volume of 528909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511 ($6.28).

Personal Assets Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 500.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 493.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4,266.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 4.67 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Assets had a net margin of 66.46% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Personal Assets Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Personal Assets’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Personal Assets news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £318.78 ($391.67). 23.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

Featured Stories

