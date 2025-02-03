Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.93.

NYSE PSX opened at $117.24 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

