Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Approximately 258,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 547,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Phoenix Copper Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.93. The firm has a market cap of £7.75 million, a PE ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 1.75.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

