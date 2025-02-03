Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of PDM traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 509,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.11.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.
