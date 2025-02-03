PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 108,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 97,956 shares.The stock last traded at $53.35 and had previously closed at $53.13.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTPZ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

