PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.