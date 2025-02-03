Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 5.1% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,775,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 130,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $90.97 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.