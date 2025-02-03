Piper Sandler Increases STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $265.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

STE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.75.

NYSE STE traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $218.94. 93,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,653. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.15 and its 200 day moving average is $224.70. STERIS has a 52 week low of $197.82 and a 52 week high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. STERIS’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 22.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,751,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

