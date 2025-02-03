POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.44 and last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 149588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get POSCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POSCO

POSCO Trading Down 7.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in POSCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in POSCO by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in POSCO by 5,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period.

About POSCO

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.