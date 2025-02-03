Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$74.10 and last traded at C$75.92, with a volume of 30306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.11.

Premium Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johnny Ciampi purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$77.02 per share, with a total value of C$269,570.00. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

