Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HTLF Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.