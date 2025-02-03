Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 2,123 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 148,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

