Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 66,930 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 194.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,930 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

