Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

STIP stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $101.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

