Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.63. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.53 and a one year high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

