Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $542.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $536.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $499.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

