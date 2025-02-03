Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 314 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

KO opened at $63.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile



The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

