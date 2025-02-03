Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 177.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $341.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

