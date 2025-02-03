Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $119.14 on Monday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after buying an additional 8,545,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after buying an additional 2,138,693 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Prologis by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,879,000 after buying an additional 1,365,811 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Prologis by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,129,000 after buying an additional 874,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $109,579,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

