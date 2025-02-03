Promising Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – February 03rd

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, and General Motors are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are investments in companies that are involved in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and motorcycles. These stocks may encompass a wide range of companies in the automotive industry, including manufacturers, suppliers, dealerships, and related service providers. Investors in automotive stocks are affected by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation, regulatory changes, and economic conditions that impact the automotive sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.41. 203,124,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,697,406. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $23.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.56. 56,534,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,442,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.41, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $6.73 on Monday, reaching $202.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,744,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,810,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $116.58 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $23.17 on Monday, reaching $1,003.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,426. The company has a market capitalization of $445.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $954.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $908.28. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,008.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

General Motors (GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

GM traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,741,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,347. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

