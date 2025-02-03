Promising Casino Stocks To Research – January 31st

Wynn Resorts, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Richtech Robotics, PENN Entertainment, and Churchill Downs are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos and gambling establishments. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as consumer spending and economic conditions, as well as specific industry trends and regulations related to gambling. Investors may choose to buy casino stocks as a way to potentially profit from the gaming industry’s growth and performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,833. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.21. The company had a trading volume of 318,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $284.79.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 1,306,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,359,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.61. 1,099,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.21.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

RR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.64. 10,541,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,944,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a current ratio of 72.63. Richtech Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.39. 948,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.08. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.14. 73,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $111.10 and a 52-week high of $150.21.

