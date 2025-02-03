Promising Cloud Storage Stocks To Consider – February 02nd

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly traded companies that provide cloud storage services to individuals and businesses. These companies offer storage solutions on remote servers, allowing users to store and access their data and files online from anywhere with an internet connection. Investors may look to cloud storage stocks as a way to potentially capitalize on the increasing demand for cloud computing services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $122.10. 1,316,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,261. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.24. NetApp has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $159.26. 553,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.41. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $88.34 and a 1-year high of $178.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Alarm.com stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. 234,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

