Promising Gold Stocks To Research – February 03rd

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. Investing in gold stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the price movements of gold without physically owning the precious metal. These stocks can be influenced by various factors such as the price of gold, production costs, and overall market sentiment towards the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. 12,855,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,697,188. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.47. 5,487,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,650,823. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $273.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.87. 8,225,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,220,354. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Further Reading