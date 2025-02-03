Promising Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – February 02nd

NVIDIA, Tesla, Apple, Invesco QQQ, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Broadcom are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to companies with a significant market capitalization, typically in the billions of dollars. These stocks are issued by well-established, mature companies that have a history of stable revenue and earnings. Large cap stocks are considered less volatile than small or mid-cap stocks and are often included in major stock market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,846,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,365,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $404.60. 83,239,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,449,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.34. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,927,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,177,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $522.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,747,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,541,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.06. 34,151,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,687,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $385.58 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $689.18. 19,294,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,464,379. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $613.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.31. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $387.10 and a twelve month high of $710.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,097,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,719,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 180.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Featured Stories