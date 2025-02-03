Promising Medical Stocks To Follow Today – January 31st

AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Tempus AI, Eli Lilly and Company, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on manufacturing, distributing, or providing products, services, and technology related to the healthcare industry. These companies may be involved in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, healthcare services, or other related sectors. Investors often view medical stocks as a way to capitalize on growth and innovation within the healthcare industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $10.69 on Friday, reaching $186.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,826,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.84. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $329.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $31.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of -235.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,257,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,021,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $822.85. 876,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,626. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $637.00 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $781.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $782.29 and a 200 day moving average of $845.82.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,493. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $503.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

