Promising Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today – January 31st

iShares Bitcoin Trust, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Ford Motor are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, manage, or finance real estate properties such as residential, commercial, or industrial buildings. Investing in real estate stocks provides investors with exposure to the real estate market without the physical ownership of properties, offering potential for dividend income and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,229,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,003,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.59. 3,200,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,280,148. The stock has a market cap of $753.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $270.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 56,938,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,800,309. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Read More