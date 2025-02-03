Promising Value Stocks To Follow Now – February 01st

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, and Rigetti Computing are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks refer to stocks that are considered to be undervalued in comparison to their intrinsic value, often trading at a lower price relative to their fundamental metrics such as earnings, assets, or cash flow. Investors who seek value stocks aim to invest in companies that are perceived to have strong growth potential but are currently trading at a discount, providing an opportunity for potential capital appreciation when the market corrects the pricing inefficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $522.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,747,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,541,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $519.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.13. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. 59,011,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,039,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $93.79.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.17. 200,431,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,702,624. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

