Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Today – February 03rd

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, GameStop, Unity Software, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the development or production of virtual reality technology, software, or related hardware. Investing in virtual reality stocks gives individuals the opportunity to capitalize on the growing popularity and potential profitability of the virtual reality industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded up $13.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $702.33. 15,526,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,851,312. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $710.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $613.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.26. 2,237,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,204. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. 3,807,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.32 and a beta of -0.11.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,957,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,348. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $35.56.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.72. The company had a trading volume of 208,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,631. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.65 and a 200 day moving average of $217.59.

