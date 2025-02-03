ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Up 16.6% – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.44 and last traded at $60.48. Approximately 1,018,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,583,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.