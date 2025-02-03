Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) & thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Critical Survey

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prosus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp -4.33% -13.47% -4.98%

Volatility and Risk

Prosus has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 0 1 4.00 thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prosus and thyssenkrupp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prosus and thyssenkrupp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $5.47 billion 37.44 $6.61 billion N/A N/A thyssenkrupp $38.01 billion 0.08 -$1.63 billion ($2.65) -1.91

Prosus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than thyssenkrupp.

Summary

Prosus beats thyssenkrupp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About thyssenkrupp

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.