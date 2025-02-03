Prudent Investors Network Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 5.0% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $219.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day moving average is $203.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

