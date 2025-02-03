Prudential Financial (PRU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.36 per share and revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $120.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 537,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.31.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

