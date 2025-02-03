PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Shares of PVH opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 179,164.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,987,000 after buying an additional 483,510 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 440,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,581,000 after buying an additional 266,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PVH by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,529,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,011,000 after buying an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PVH by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 114,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

